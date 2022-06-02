Gold price today: Yellow metals extends gains as rupee slumps amid rising dollar

Domestic gold prices gained on Thursday as global prices remained steady amid gaining US Treasury yields and concerns over global inflation. Dollar climbed higher in early trade.

Rupee moved in a range of 77.556 - 77.870 on Thursday after opening at 77.623 amid negative cues from both global and domestic shares. Dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers —was up 0.03 percent at 102.560.

MCX gold futures for June delivery were up by Rs 104 or 0.2 percent at Rs 50,892 per 10 gm as of 10:11 am. MCX silver futures slid by Rs 158 or 0.26 percent to Rs 61,422 per kg. Spot gold fell by 51 cents or 0.03 percent to $1,845.87. Domestically, spot gold was up by 0.06 percent or Rs 86 at Rs 143,251 on the last count.

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities notes: "Some upbeat US economic data and hawkish comments from Fed officials has rekindled market expectations that Fed may continue with monetary tightening despite growth risks."