Domestic gold prices continued to fall for the third day on Wednesday as global benchmarks edged lower. Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rate hike weighed heavy on investor sentiment. Weakness in domestic equities, however, limited the downside.

Domestic gold prices continued to fall for the third day on Wednesday as global benchmarks edged lower. Weakness in domestic equities, however, limited the downside. Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rate hike weighed heavy on investor sentiment.
The rupee was trading at 77.75 against the dollar at 1:13 pm. It began the day at 77.70 against the US currency after setting on a record close of 77.78 in the previous session.
MCX gold August futures fell by as much as Rs 117 to Rs 50,851 per 10 grams. Silver followed suit, with the white metal's July futures dropping by Rs 266 to Rs 61,977 per kilogram.
In the afternoon, after RBI's hike rate announcement, gold futures were trading down by 0.15 percent at Rs 50,890.00. Silver futures decline 0.13 percent to trade at Rs 62,165.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday announced the unanimous decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hike the repo rate — the key interest rate at which the central bank lends money to banks — by 50 basis points to 4.9 percent.
The RBI MPC also decided to remain focused on withdrawing its 'accommodative' stance to ensure inflation stays within target levels while supporting growth.
Indian equity benchmarks recovered from day's low after RBI announced rate hike. Sensex jumped 600 pts from day's low while Nifty50 crossed 16,450 after the announcement.
The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — climbed to 102.6.
