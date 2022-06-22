Gold price today: Yellow metal remains choppy as global benchmarks tumble

Gold continued to remain choppy in trade in the domestic market on Wednesday tracking losses in global benchmarks as the dollar strengthened. Weakness in domestic equities also put pressure on the yellow metal.

Investors globally awaited a key testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell due later in the day.

MCX gold August futures rose by as much as 0.4 percent to touch the intraday high of Rs 50,941 per 10 grams. White metal's July futures rising by 1.5 percent to Rs 61,678 per kilogram.

Gold has seen directionless trade in the last few days and this may continue as the monetary policy stance of the Federal Reserve and other central banks is assessed, according to Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

"However Fed’s stance may keep US dollar supported and this may weigh on gold prices," Rao added.

"We expect both precious metals to remain volatile in today’s

Jain suggests selling gold around Rs 50,850 for the target price of Rs 50,500 with a stop loss at Rs 51,000.

The rupee hit the record low of 78.28 against the US dollar on Wednesday after opening at 78.13.

Indian equity indices opened lower on Wednesday. Weakness in equities increases the appeal of precious metals as it aids investors' appetite for risk.

The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — was up by almost one percent to touch the intraday high of 104.9.