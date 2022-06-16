Domestic gold prices rose on Thursday as global benchmarks edged lower pushed down by a week dollar after interest rate hike by the Fed. The greenback fell from a 20-year high after the Federal Reserve's rate hike of 75 bps, highest since 1994.

MCX gold August futures rose by as much as 0.5 percent to touch the intraday high of Rs 50,698 per 10 grams as of 09:50 am. Silver followed suit, with the white metal's July futures rising by 0.9 percent to Rs 61,223 per kilogram.

The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — was down by 0.4 percent at 104.5.

Also Read:

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities underlined that gold benefitted from the downbeat growth forecasts and persisting inflation concerns.

"Gold fell sharply in anticipation of Fed’s big rate hike and has now bounced back as Fed failed to surprise. We may see volatile trade as Fed decision is assessed however faster tightening is negative for gold," he said.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, expects both the precious metals to show further strength in Thursday’s session.

"Gold is having support at Rs 50,220 - Rs 50,000 and resistance at Rs 50,700 - Rs 51,000 while silver is having support at Rs 60,100 - Rs 59,500 and resistance at Rs 61,200 - Rs 61,800," he said.

Jain suggests buying gold above Rs 50,400 with a stop loss at Rs 50,180 on a closing basis for the target of Rs 50,900 and silver above Rs 60,700 with a stop loss at Rs 60,100 on a closing basis for the target of Rs 61,800.

Also Read: Dollar dips as US Federal Reserve hikes interest rate

Oil prices rebounded from lows on Thursday amid tight supply and higher consumption.

Indian equity indices made a gap-up start on Thursday, tracing positive trends amid global markets, before slipping below 52-week low later in the day. The appreciated 15 paise against the US dollar after settling at 78.22 in the previous session.