Domestic gold prices rose on Wednesday as global benchmarks emerged from one-week low, pushed ahead by weak Treasury yields. Investors are awaiting the outcome of a key policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve.

MCX gold August futures rose by as much as 0.2 percent to touch the intraday high of Rs 50,260 per 10 grams as of 10:35 am. Silver followed suit, with the white metal's July futures rising by 0.8 percent to Rs 59,977 per kilogram.

Analyst Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, expects both precious metals to remain volatile in Wednesday’s session ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting outcomes and some short coverings expected at lower levels.

"We suggest avoiding short selling in both precious metals at lower levels and wait for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) outcome to take fresh positions," he added.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, ahead of Fed's possible hike rate announcement, said, "Unless, Fed turns out to be more aggressive than what market has already factored in, we may not see much downside in gold.”

Jain sees gold having support at Rs 50,000 - Rs 49,770 and resistance at Rs 50,440 - Rs 50,660 while silver having support at Rs 59,000 - Rs 58,440 and resistance at Rs 60,000 - Rs 60,660.

Global oil benchmarks rose amid demand worries and possible rate hike by Fed. Global and Asian equities oscillated between red and green on Wednesday.

Indian equity indices opened slightly higher after ending in red in the previous session. The rupee opened at 78.00 against the US dollar on Wednesday after settling at 77.98 in the previous session.

The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — was down by 0.4 percent at 105.08.