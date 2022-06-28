Domestic gold prices extended gains on Tuesday as global benchmarks held the ground firmly.

MCX gold August futures rose by as much as 0.3 percent to touch the intraday high of Rs 50,789 per 10 grams as of 10:12 am. Silver followed suit, with the white metal's July futures rising 0.5 percent to Rs 60,228 per kilogram.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, expects both precious metals to remain volatile in Tuesday’s session.

He suggests buying gold around Rs 50,500 for a target of Rs 50,850 with a stop loss below Rs 50,300.

According to Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, "Gold may trade in a range amid mixed factors however with increasing emphasis on monetary tightening the general bias may be on the downside.”

Global oil benchmarks gained amid global economic concerns before rising slightly later in the trade.

Global equity benchmarks fell on Tuesday. Indian equity indices opened lower on Tuesday amid positive trend in global equities. The rupee opened at a record low of 78.51 against the US dollar after settling at 78.34 in the previous session.

The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — was up at 103.7.