Gold price today: Yellow metal gains while white metal slumps amid losses in global markets

Domestic gold prices extended gains on Tuesday after a volatile session amid negative trends in domestic equities.

MCX gold August futures fell 0.6 percent to touch the intraday high of Rs 51,563 per 10 grams. White metal future, however, slumped 0.5 percent down to Rs 58,016 per kilogram.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, suggests buying gold around Rs 51,400 for the target of Rs 51,850 with a stop loss at Rs 51,220.

Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said that gold has recovered from recent lows and a close above $1750/oz shows suggests positive momentum.

"However", he added, "we do not expect a sustained rise as Fed is unlikely to change its stance soon with inflation out of control.”

Global oil benchmarks fell ahead of the OPEC meeting scheduled on Wednesday.