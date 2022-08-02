    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Gold price today: Yellow metal gains while white metal slumps amid losses in global markets

    Gold price today: Yellow metal gains while white metal slumps amid losses in global markets

    Profile image
    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Domestic gold prices extended gains on Tuesday after a volatile session amid negative trends in domestic equities.

    Gold price today: Yellow metal gains while white metal slumps amid losses in global markets
    Domestic gold prices extended gains on Tuesday after a volatile session amid negative trends in domestic equities.
    MCX gold August futures fell 0.6 percent to touch the intraday high of Rs 51,563 per 10 grams. White metal future, however, slumped 0.5 percent down to Rs 58,016 per kilogram.
    Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, suggests buying gold around Rs 51,400 for the target of Rs 51,850 with a stop loss at Rs 51,220.
    Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said that gold has recovered from recent lows and a close above $1750/oz shows suggests positive momentum.
    "However", he added, "we do not expect a sustained rise as Fed is unlikely to change its stance soon with inflation out of control.”
    Global oil benchmarks fell ahead of the OPEC meeting scheduled on Wednesday.
    Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Tuesday. The rupee touched a nearly one-month high of 78.95 against the US dollar. The dollar Index — which gauges the strength in the greenback against six peers — fell 0.4 percent to 104.9.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Kansai Nerolac shines as rising auto demand boosts paintmaker's profitability

    Next Article

    Rupee hits one-month high, nears 78.60 against dollar

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng