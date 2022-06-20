Domestic gold prices gave up initial gains amid choppy trade on Monday as tracking global benchmarks and gains in domestic equities. Strength in the US dollar overseas — which makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies — also put pressure on the yellow metal.

MCX gold August futures declined by as much as Rs 83 or 0.2 percent to Rs 50,751 per 10 grams. Silver followed suit, with the white metal's July contract dropping by Rs 238 or 0.4 percent to Rs 60,699 per kilogram.

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 finished a volatile session in the green — after six back-to-back sessions of losses. Strength in equities dents the appeal of previous metals as it aids investors' appetite for risk.

Also Read:

The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — rose as much as 0.1 percent.

Gold might remain choppy amid mixed factors though the Fed’s tightening stance may continue to support the dollar, which may weigh on the yellow metal's prices, according to Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Analysts say concerns about slowing economic growth may continue to support gold.

"We expect both precious metals to remain volatile this week and any dip in the prices would be buying opportunity at lower levels," said Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart.

He suggests buying gold on dips to around Rs 50,650 for a target price of Rs 51,050 with a stop loss at Rs 50,440.