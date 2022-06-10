Domestic gold prices fell on Friday as global benchmarks dropped lower tracking strength in the US currency. Global oil benchmarks dipped after hitting a 13-week high mark in the previous session. Weakness in domestic equities, however, limited the downside.

The rupee hit a record low of 77.82 against the US dollar on Friday. It began the day lower at 77.79 against the US currency after settling at 77.77 in the previous session.

MCX gold August futures fell by as much as 0.3 percent to Rs 50,850 per 10 grams. Silver followed suit, with the white metal's July futures dropping by 0.6 percent to Rs 61,009 per kilogram.

Indian equity benchmarks opened in red for fifth session straight. Nifty 50 was down by as much as 1.3 percent at 16,252.4. BSE Sensex fell 1.4 percent to 54,531.9. The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — was marginally up at 103.4.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, said that he expects gold and silver to remain volatile in Friday’s session ahead of the US inflation data. "Gold has support at Rs 50,740-Rs 50,510, while resistance is at Rs 51,280-Rs 51,450. Silver has support at Rs 61,050-Rs 60,650, while resistance is at Rs 61,880 – Rs 62,410," he said.

Ajay Kedia, Founder and Director, Kedia Advisory suggests buying gold with the target price at Rs 51,100-Rs 51,250 and silver with the target price at Rs 62,400-Rs 62,800 .