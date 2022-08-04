By Asmita Pant

Domestic gold prices gave up initial gains during afternoon trade on Thursday even as global benchmarks edged higher supported by pullback in Treasury yields.

MCX gold August futures fell 0.3 percent to touch the intraday low of Rs 51,550 per 10 grams. White metal future, however, climbed 1.3 percent to Rs 58,321 per kilogram.

Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, "Gold may remain volatile as market players react to data and central bank stance however with Fed officials maintaining support for rate hikes, the US dollar may remain supported which may keep pressure on gold."

Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, suggests staying away from precious metals in today’s session due to US-China tensions.

Global oil benchmarks climbed after the OPEC agreed to a small increase in its output target.

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Thursday. The rupee edged lower to 79.23 against the US dollar. The dollar index — which gauges the strength in the greenback against six peers — rose marginally.

