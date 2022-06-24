Domestic gold prices extended losses on Friday after global benchmarks were on track to their second weekly decline as rate hike worries kept investors on toes.

On MCX, gold futures declined to near two-week lows of Rs 50,510 per 10 grams as of 09:44 am. Silver gave up initial losses, and was back in the green on last count. The white metal July futures were marginally up at Rs 59,526 per kilogram.

Hemant Kanawala, Head Equity, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co Ltd, said, “While the aggressive rate hikes have increased the risks of growth slowdown in short term, the anticipated demand slowdown will also aid towards cooling of inflation in medium term. Commodity prices have begun to reflect the same."

"Owing to this, as new inflation and growth dynamics unfold, markets are expected to remain in a consolidation phase,” he added.

Also Read:

"We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile in today’s

Jain suggests buying gold on dips around Rs 50,450 for the target of Rs 50,850 with a stop loss at Rs 50,220.

Global oil benchmarks climbed slightly as tight supply concerns outweighed possible decline in demand.

Global equity benchmarks gained on Tuesday. Indian equity indices made a gap up on Friday amid positive trend in global equities. The rupee opened at 78.22 against the US dollar after settling at 78.30 in the previous session.

Also Read: Nikkei edges up as commodity slide offers salve for inflation fears

The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — was slightly up at 104.51.