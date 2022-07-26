    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Gold price today: Yellow metal climbs to 1-week high, Silver follows suit

    Gold price today: Yellow metal climbs to 1-week high, Silver follows suit

    Profile image
    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Domestic gold prices touched one-week high on Tuesday after consecutive volatile sessions. Global gold benchmarks climbed backed by an easing dollar. 

    Gold price today: Yellow metal climbs to 1-week high, Silver follows suit
    Domestic gold prices touched one-week high on Tuesday after consecutive volatile sessions. Global gold benchmarks climbed backed by an easing dollar.
    MCX gold August futures climbed 0.2 percent to touch the intraday high of Rs 50,647 per 10 grams. Silver followed suit with the white metals future climbed 0.4 percent to Rs 54,638 per kilogram.
    "Gold has benefitted from weaker US dollar however a sustained rise is unlikely unless Fed indicates pause in its monetary tightening," according to Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.
    Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, suggests buying gold around Rs 50,450 for the target of Rs 50,800 with a stop loss at Rs 50,220.
    Global oil benchmarks surged fuelled by supply fears.
    Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a flat start on Tuesday. The rupee opened flat at 79.73 against the US dollar.
    The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — fell 0.3 percent to 106.1.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Bajaj Finserv stock jumps 7% as board to consider stock split proposal

    Next Article

    Zomato shares hit fresh 52-week low as lock-in period for pre-IPO stake ends

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng