Gold price today: Yellow metal climbs rise as global benchmarks gain

Domestic gold prices rose on Monday as global benchmarks edged higher pushed by lower Treasury yields.

MCX gold August futures rose as much as 0.7 percent to Rs 52,300 per 10 grams as of 12:25 pm. Silver followed suit, and the white futures were 0.1 percent up at Rs 57,800 per kilogram on the last count.

Global oil prices were slightly changed on Monday after climbing in the previous session.

Also Read:

Wall Street ended higher ahead of the holiday. Indian equity indices made a mixed opening mirroring trends in Asian equities. The rupee opened at 78.94 against the US dollar after closing at 79.05 in the previous session.

The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — was slightly up at 104.9.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, expects both precious metals to remain volatile this week and expects some short coverings in the silver.

Jain suggests buying gold on dips around Rs 51,650 for the target of Rs 52,280 with a stop loss at Rs 51,330.