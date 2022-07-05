Homemarket news

Gold price today: Yellow metal shines tracking gains in global equities

Gold price today: Yellow metal shines tracking gains in global equities

By Asmita Pant  |  IST (Published)
Mini

Domestic gold prices extended gains in the early trade on Tuesday amid unchanged global benchmarks as probable interest rate hikes weighed on investor sentiment. 

Domestic gold prices extended gains in early trade on Tuesday amid unchanged global benchmarks as probable interest rate hikes weighed on investor sentiment. 
MCX gold August futures rose 0.3 percent to touch the intraday high of Rs 52,262 per 10 grams as of 10:43 am. Silver was trading almost one percent up at  Rs 58,978 per kilogram on the last count.
Gains in global energy prices and global risk sentiments could support gold and silver at lower levels, according to Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart.
Also Read:
Titan will start selling Tanishq jewellery in North America this fiscal
He suggests buying silver on dips around Rs 58,200 for a target price of Rs 59,300 with a stop loss at Rs 57,750.
Global oil benchmarks climbed higher on Tuesday as a strike in Norway, expected to disrupt oil and gas output, created supply concerns.
Indian equity indices made a positive opening tracing gains across global markets. The rupee opened at 79.04 against the US dollar after closing at 78.95 in the previous session.
Also Read: Gold may not revisit 2020 peak anytime soon despite recession fear
The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — was 0.1 percent down at 104.9.
Tags
Previous Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 350 points and Nifty50 near 15,950 — rupee hits record low of 79.13 vs US dollar

Next Article

Hotels and restaurants may take a hit from ‘no service charge’ rule but D-Street doesn’t mind