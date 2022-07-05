Domestic gold prices extended gains in early trade on Tuesday amid unchanged global benchmarks as probable interest rate hikes weighed on investor sentiment.

MCX gold August futures rose 0.3 percent to touch the intraday high of Rs 52,262 per 10 grams as of 10:43 am. Silver was trading almost one percent up at Rs 58,978 per kilogram on the last count.

Gains in global energy prices and global risk sentiments could support gold and silver at lower levels, according to Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart.

He suggests buying silver on dips around Rs 58,200 for a target price of Rs 59,300 with a stop loss at Rs 57,750.

Global oil benchmarks climbed higher on Tuesday as a strike in Norway, expected to disrupt oil and gas output, created supply concerns.

Indian equity indices made a positive opening tracing gains across global markets. The rupee opened at 79.04 against the US dollar after closing at 78.95 in the previous session.

The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — was 0.1 percent down at 104.9.