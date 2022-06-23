Domestic gold prices extended losses on Thursday mirroring global benchmarks which came under pressure after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the US economy faces an "uncertain" global environment and could face further inflation "surprises". Easing dollar, however, yielded support to the greenback-priced bullion and kept the downfall in check.

MCX gold August futures fell by as much as 0.4 percent to touch the intraday low of Rs 50,712 per 10 grams as of 11:46 am. Silver followed suit, with the white metal's July futures falling by 0.8 percent to Rs 60,140 per kilogram.

Geopolitical uncertainty and rising concerns of economic slowdown are likely to support the precious metals, according to Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Also Read:

"Gold is stuck in a broad range as market players await fresh triggers and this trend may continue in the near term however tightening expectations may keep pressure on prices,” said Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Global oil benchmarks fell as risk of a possible recession weighed on investor sentiment. Indian equity indices opened higher on Thursday. The rupee opened at 78.26 against the US dollar after sinking to a record low of 78.28 in the previous session.

The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — oscillated between the marginally up at 104.29.

Also Read: Dollar languishes amid lower US yields as recession fears mount