Gold: Does the recent price correction offer an investment opportunity?

By Meghna Sen

Globally, interest rates are near peak levels with the US Federal Reserve likely to start cutting interest rates from the end of the current calendar year. Historically, a decline in interest rates has a positive correlation with gold prices as it lowers the opportunity cost of holding gold

Gold prices recently witnessed a correction of around 5 percent from their all-time high levels in May this year. From around Rs 62,000 levels, gold prices are currently trading at around Rs 59,000 per 10 grams on MCX exchange. The recent moves by the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped gains for gold, leading to softness in the prices. Live Tv Loading...

Globally, interest rates are near peak levels with the US Federal Reserve likely to start cutting interest rates from the end of the current calendar year. Historically, a decline in interest rates has a positive correlation with gold prices as it lowers the opportunity cost of holding gold. As the outlook on gold prices remains positive, this minor correction is a good entry opportunity from a long term allocation perspective, said analysts at ICICI Direct Research.