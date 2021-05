Gold is glittering on Akshaya Tritiya today. It is trading at the highest ever price. Shivanshu Mehta, Head of Bullion at MCX, discussed ways to invest in gold.

“The investment interest in gold remained, however, the mediums have changed. It is more towards electronic holding, ETFs and also futures and options,” he said.

“We continue to see traction in our recent product innovations like Gold Petal, which is the world’s first one gram deliverable gold contract. It has seen the delivery of 37,000 plus coins,” he shared.

“Similarly silver has continued to see a lot of interest. We launched a silver 1 kg deliverable version last year, which has seen more than 53 tonne of silver delivered via these contracts,” he added.