Gold prices are extended gains and the yellow metal hit its highest level in more than three-and-a-half months on Tuesday, as a weaker US dollar and growing inflationary pressure bolstered the metal's appeal, as per a Reuters report.

In the wake of rising prices in the United States, minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting due tonight (Wednesday) is expected to provide further clarity on the central bank's monetary policy outlook and policymakers' view on inflation.

From February 25 all the way to April, the prices for gold corrected all the way to just under USD 1700 per ounce. However, from there the prices have been bouncing back.

Gold prices have taken out four levels – the falling trendline, the rising channel top, 200-DMA and February 10, 2021 high.

Peter McGuire, CEO, XM Australia shared his views in an interview with CNBC-TV18. “If there are no surprises, then I think that gold is going to USD 1900 per ounce this week and it is not far to get there,” he said.

“There is enough major impact to push gold higher over the summer, anywhere near USD 1950 per ounce. This has got the capacity to take USD 2000 per ounce,” he added.