Gold futures fall on low demand; Rs 48,270 per 10 grams now

The price of gold on Thursday tumbled Rs 573 to Rs 48,278 per 10 grams in the futures trade on low demand, which forced speculators to reduce their positions. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded lower by Rs 573, or 1.17 percent, to Rs 48,278 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 2,032 lots.

Earlier, on Thursday, gold had held steady following a sharp drop in the last session, as safe-haven demand driven by concerns over Ukraine countered gains in the US dollar and Treasury yields as the Federal Reserve signalled interest rate hikes starting in March.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,816.41 per ounce by 0324 GMT, after closing 1.6 percent lower on Wednesday in its worst session since November 22. US gold futures fell 0.7 percent to $1,816.20.

U.S. Treasury two-year yields climbed to a 23-month high at the start of Asian trading on Thursday, while 10-year yields hovered near one-week highs touched in the previous session.

Higher yields and interest rate hikes dent the appeal of bullion by raising the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

With agency inputs