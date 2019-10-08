Commodities
Powered by:
Gold edges lower as dollar strengthens ahead of trade talks
Updated : October 08, 2019 07:01 AM IST
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,489.80 per ounce, as of 0047 GMT. US gold futures dropped 0.6 percent to $1,495.20.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.13 percent and the US dollar against a basket of currencies firmed around 98.98.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more