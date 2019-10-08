#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Gold edges lower as dollar strengthens ahead of trade talks

Updated : October 08, 2019 07:01 AM IST

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,489.80 per ounce, as of 0047 GMT. US gold futures dropped 0.6 percent to $1,495.20.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.13 percent and the US dollar against a basket of currencies firmed around 98.98.
cnbc two logos
