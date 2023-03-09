Gokaldas Exports shares drop after 11.4% equity changes hands in a large deal

The deal is likely to be done at a price of Rs 390 per share, which is at a discount of over 4 percent to Wednesday's closing price.

Shares of Gokaldas Exports opened 4 percent lower after 11.4 percent of the company's equity or 67.2 lakh shares exchanged hands in a large trade straight after trading began.

The shares exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 394 per share.

Clear Wealth Consultancy Services, one of the promoters of Gokaldas Exports is likely to sell 40 percent of its stake through a block deal, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Sources said that Clear Wealth Consultancy will be selling 8.25 percent stake through the block deal. Based on the December quarter shareholding pattern, Clear Wealth Consultancy held 20.56 percent stake in the company.

The deal is likely to be done at a price of Rs 390 per share, which is at a discount of over 4 percent to Wednesday's closing price. The size of the deal is said to be worth Rs 234 crore.

In the interaction with CNBC-TV18 post its December quarter earnings, the management of Gokaldas Exports talked about softness in growth and expansion in margin.

Managing Director Sivaramkrishnan Ganapathi said that demand in the west has seen a slowdown and growth is likely to pick up only in the second half of the next financial year. Gokaldas Exports has a revenue target of Rs 2,200 crore to Rs 2,300 crore for the current financial year, indicating a growth of 23-28 percent from last year. Margin for the fiscal is likely to be at 11.5 percent from 12 percent last year.

The company is also expected to be one of the beneficiaries of the government push on the textile sector and the PLI scheme announced for the same.

The government approved 61 companies for the textile production linked incentive (PLI) scheme with investments worth Rs 19,000 crore and an expected turnover of Rs 1.84 lakh crore in five years. The hope is to reach $100 billion in textile exports and create 2.4 lakh jobs in India. Sivaramkrishnan Ganapathi believes benefits of PLI will really kick in the next financial year and he would not count on PLI this year.

Shares of Gokaldas Exports are up nearly 10 percent this year at Rs 404. The stock has recovered over 30 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 301.