Mumbai-based Godrej Properties share price tumbled 1.67 percent to trade at Rs 1,306.35 apiece on Thursday, day after the company posted a 58.2 percent year-on-year increase in its net profit at Rs 412.1 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY23), as against Rs 260.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock gained 23.76 percent in the last one month, while it fell 15 percent in the last one year. The stock's 52-week high is at Rs 1,674 per share on May 2, 2022, while its 52-week low price is at Rs 1,005.7 per equity share on March 29, 2023.

The real estate developer posted its best ever quarter for the second consecutive time in terms of sales bookings, with pre-sales of Rs 4000 crore, which is up 25 percent year-on-year/quarter-on-quarter and 12 percent above analysts' estimate in the March quarter. For FY23, bookings stood at Rs 12200 crore, up 56 percent YoY and surpassed its full-year guidance of Rs 10,000 crore.

Management on debt headroom

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal, GPL's management has highlighted that payment of only Rs 500 crore is pending towards business development done in FY23. While GPL remains positive on funding new project acquisitions through internal accruals, it also has significant headroom on debt as the current gearing ratio is lower than the target of 0.5 to 1 times.

The brokerage said that the real estate company continues to provide strong visibility on pre-sales growth with sustained aggression in business development activity as it is targeting to add Rs 15,000 crore worth of new projects in FY24.

Additionally, the expected improvement in delivery and profitability can further re-rate the stock. Motilal Oswal has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs 1,575 per share, implying a further upside of 19 percent.

Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities has a 'Sell' rating on the stock with a revised target of Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,100 earlier. Strong business development has led to continued investment, leading to an increase in net debt to Rs 3,600 crore as of March 2023 from Rs 2,600 crore as of December 2022.