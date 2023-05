The real estate developer posted its best ever quarter for the second consecutive time in terms of sales bookings, with pre-sales of Rs 4000 crore, which is up 25 percent year-on-year/quarter-on-quarter and 12 percent above analysts' estimate in the March quarter

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties share price tumbled 1.67 percent to trade at Rs 1,306.35 apiece on Thursday, day after the company posted a 58.2 percent year-on-year increase in its net profit at Rs 412.1 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY23), as against Rs 260.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock gained 23.76 percent in the last one month, while it fell 15 percent in the last one year. The stock's 52-week high is at Rs 1,674 per share on May 2, 2022, while its 52-week low price is at Rs 1,005.7 per equity share on March 29, 2023.

The real estate developer posted its best ever quarter for the second consecutive time in terms of sales bookings, with pre-sales of Rs 4000 crore, which is up 25 percent year-on-year/quarter-on-quarter and 12 percent above analysts' estimate in the March quarter. For FY23, bookings stood at Rs 12200 crore, up 56 percent YoY and surpassed its full-year guidance of Rs 10,000 crore.