This analysts expects better profits from Godrej Properties after Rs 50,000 crore projects added in two years

Jefferies also called Godrej Properties' current valuations, which are near the 10-year average price-to-book as 'attractive.'

Brokerage firm Jefferies expects Godrej Properties' profitability to improve from less than 10 percent of pre-sales to over 15 percent of pre-sales, as deployment of its recent land acquisitions gather pace.

The brokerage has maintained its buy rating on Godrej Properties and raised its price target to Rs 1,850 per share from Rs 1,650 earlier. The revised price target implies a potential upside of 19 percent from Wednesday's closing levels.

Godrej Properties has added projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore since financial year 2021, which, according to Jefferies, would help improve margins. "The deployment of its recent land acquisitions has been gathering pace and residential real estate prices have also risen," the note said.