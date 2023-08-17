Technical stock picks | Godrej Consumers, Polycab and India Cements on the radar

Jay Thakkar, the Head of Alternate Research at Sharekhan, has shared his stock insights for today's trading session. Thakkar's recommendations include a bullish stance on Godrej Consumers and Polycab, while he suggests a bearish outlook on India Cements.

Jay Thakkar, the Head of Alternate Research at Sharekhan, has shared his stock insights for today's trading session. Thakkar's recommendations include a bullish stance on Godrej Consumers and Polycab, while he suggests a bearish outlook on India Cements.

Share Market Live NSE

Thakkar identifies a couple of stocks exhibiting positive signals. He emphasises Godrej Consumers Products as a prime contender, despite its current negative trading trend. Thakkar notes that sectors such as pharmaceuticals, consumption, and information technology (IT) are likely to surpass Nifty performance in the short term.

Godrej Consumers Products is currently hovering between Rs 1,030 and Rs 1,029, presenting an attractive opportunity. Thakkar anticipates a potential increase in value to reach levels of Rs 1,060 to Rs 1,080 in the short term.

He recommends a stop loss set at Rs 1,010. It's worth mentioning that the stock experienced a decline of over 2 percent in the previous month.

Turning attention to Polycab, Thakkar is optimistic about its prospects. The stock has effectively broken free from a period of sideways consolidation and is trading at approximately Rs 4,800. Thakkar underscores the strong support at Rs 4,700.

With this support in mind, he suggests purchasing Polycab and aiming for a target of Rs 5,000 in the near future. Notably, Polycab has demonstrated an impressive gain of more than 22 percent over the last month.

However, Thakkar adopts a less favorable view on India Cements, citing signs of weakness from the perspective of long unwinding. Currently valued at around Rs 241, Thakkar proposes a selling strategy with a stop loss set at Rs 247.

The expected target range lies between Rs 235 and Rs 230 within the short term. India Cements has observed an increase of over 11 percent in value over the preceding month.

Disclaimer: