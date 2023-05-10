Godrej Consumer Q4 Results: Profit beats estimates, margin improves

2 Min(s) Read
Operating profit, calculated as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) rose 37 percent to Rs 641 crore, compared to a projection of Rs 627 crore, while margin surged 20 percent as against 19 percent expected.
The fast-moving consumer goods major Godrej Consumer Products — whose popular brands include Cinthol, HIT, Good Knight and Ezee — on Wednesday posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 452 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY23), beating estimates. This was up 24.5 percent as compared to Rs 363 crore in the year-ago period. That compares with the Rs 445 crore estimate of analysts by CNBC-TV18.
The FMCG company's revenue growth came in at 9 per cent to Rs 3,200 crore as against Rs 2,916 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal.