Godrej Agrovet Q1 Results: Cons profit rises 22% to Rs 107 crore; revenue flat

Consolidated EBITDA increased to Rs 206.8 crore in Q1 of FY24 from Rs 169.3 crore in Q1 of FY23, a growth of 22 percent year-on-year. The stock settled 2.52 percent higher at Rs 498.15 apiece on the NSE in trade today.

Godrej Agrovet, a part of the highly diversified Godrej Group, on Tuesday reported a 22 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 107.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2023. The company's net profit stood at Rs 87.68 crore during the corresponding period of 2022-23, according to a regulatory filing.

The agribusiness company's revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review was almost flat at Rs 2,499.31 crore as against Rs 2,499.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated EBITDA increased to Rs 206.8 crore in Q1 of FY24 from Rs 169.3 crore in Q1 of FY23, a growth of 22 percent year-on-year, the company said in an official release.

Shares of Godrej Agrovet Ltd surged 2.52 percent to close at Rs 498.15 apiece on the NSE. The stock gained 5.05 percent so far this year, while it tumbled 1.38 percent in the last one-year period.