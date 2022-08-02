Shares of GMM Pfaudler zoomed over 9 percent after the corrosion-resistant technology maker announced a joint venture (JV) agreement with JDS Manufacturing. At 12:12 pm, GMM Pfaudler stock price was trading at Rs 1,693, a 7.97 percent increase from the previous close on the BSE.

In a regulatory filing, the company notified that GMM Pfaudler US Inc, a subsidiary of GMM Pfaudler Ltd has approved the execution of a joint venture agreement with JDS Manufacturing, USA.

“Partnering with JDS is a step towards implementing our strategy that includes growing our after-market and services business in the Americas. JDS’ ready-made manufacturing and glass lining facility will further strengthen our market position,” said, Thomas Kehl, CEO International Business, GMM Pfaudler Ltd.

GMM Pfaudler US Inc has approved an agreement to acquire 51 percent of JDS. The company notified that a joint venture with JDS will further develop their high-margin service business and is expected to strengthen their market position.

As per the deal, a consideration of Rs 3.9 crore will be paid to JDS and the transaction will be funded through internal accruals.

JDS manufactures glass-lined spare parts and components and also provides re-glassing services. GMM Pfaudler Ltd delivers corrosion-resistant technologies, systems, and services worldwide, especially in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

The company, on July 28, reported a 1,618.53 percent jump in net profit for the April-June quarter. GMM Pfaudler reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.51 crore against Rs 2.59 in the corresponding period last year. Revenue stood at Rs 739 crore, up 34 percent year-on-year on the back of strong execution. The EBITDA margin — a measure of a company's operating profit — grew by 672 basis points and stood at 13.2 percent for the April-June quarter.

GMM Pfaudler has gained nearly 25 percent in the last five trading sessions.