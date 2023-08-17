CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsExclusive | Large block deal likely in Globus Spirits today

Exclusive | Large block deal likely in Globus Spirits today

Exclusive | Large block deal likely in Globus Spirits today
1 Min Read
Profile image

By Nimesh Shah  Aug 17, 2023 8:50:57 AM IST (Updated)

Sources within the dealing rooms have confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that the street is anticipating a large block deal to take place in Globus Spirits today

About 25 lakh shares or a 8.5 percent equity in Globus Spirits is likely to change hands at an average of Rs 975-985 per share, a 1-2 percent discount from Wednesday's closing price of Rs 995. Sources within the dealing rooms have confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that the street is anticipating a large block deal to take place in the stock today.

Share Market Live


Globus Spirits quarterly net profit stood at Rs. 38.78 crore in the June 2023 quarter, up 4.05 percent from Rs. 37.27 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
Net sales came in at Rs 570.09 crore in April to June 2023, up 15.07 percent from Rs. 495.42 crore in the year-ago period.
Operating profit, calculated as EBITDA, stands at Rs 74.18 crore in June 2023 quarter, up 5.5 percent from Rs 70.31 crore in June last year.
Globus Spirits EPS has increased to Rs 13.46 in June 2023 from Rs 12.94 in June 2022.
Shares of Globus Spirits settled 1.89 percent lower at Rs 995 apiece in trade Wednesday. The stock has tumbled 20.39 percent in the last one month. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has risen 16.61 percent, while it's up 10.78 percent in the last one year.
First Published: Aug 17, 2023 8:46 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Globus Spirits

Recommended Articles

View All
Zoomed Out | Citizen training against cyber crime — here's how crucial is this for India at this juncture

Zoomed Out | Citizen training against cyber crime — here's how crucial is this for India at this juncture

Aug 17, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Key investment options for beginners and avenues to avoid

Key investment options for beginners and avenues to avoid

Aug 16, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Explained | Assam delimitation — What is it and why are some opposing it?

Explained | Assam delimitation — What is it and why are some opposing it?

Aug 16, 2023 IST7 Min Read

Applying for education loan for studying abroad? Here's a checklist for you

Applying for education loan for studying abroad? Here's a checklist for you

Aug 16, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X