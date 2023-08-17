1 Min Read
Sources within the dealing rooms have confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that the street is anticipating a large block deal to take place in Globus Spirits today
About 25 lakh shares or a 8.5 percent equity in Globus Spirits is likely to change hands at an average of Rs 975-985 per share, a 1-2 percent discount from Wednesday's closing price of Rs 995. Sources within the dealing rooms have confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that the street is anticipating a large block deal to take place in the stock today.
Globus Spirits quarterly net profit stood at Rs. 38.78 crore in the June 2023 quarter, up 4.05 percent from Rs. 37.27 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
Net sales came in at Rs 570.09 crore in April to June 2023, up 15.07 percent from Rs. 495.42 crore in the year-ago period.
Operating profit, calculated as EBITDA, stands at Rs 74.18 crore in June 2023 quarter, up 5.5 percent from Rs 70.31 crore in June last year.
Globus Spirits EPS has increased to Rs 13.46 in June 2023 from Rs 12.94 in June 2022.
Shares of Globus Spirits settled 1.89 percent lower at Rs 995 apiece in trade Wednesday. The stock has tumbled 20.39 percent in the last one month. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has risen 16.61 percent, while it's up 10.78 percent in the last one year.
