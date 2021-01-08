Market Global stocks soar to record highs on global recovery hopes Updated : January 08, 2021 02:41 PM IST Europe's Euro STOXX 600 opened up 0.7 percent, with Frankfurt's index up 0.8 percent after German industrial output and exports rose in November. US S&P 500 e-mini stock futures also pointed to a cheery open, rising 0.51 percent. DJIA rose 0.69 percent, the S&P 500 gained 1.48 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.56 percent - with all three indexes finishing at record closing highs. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply