Global stocks slide, safe assets gain on anxiety over trade talks

Updated : October 10, 2019 08:36 AM IST

Global stocks tumbled and the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc gained in early Asian trade on Thursday, on signs Washington and Beijing were still wide apart on trade issues.
S&P500 mini futures slumped as much as 1.3 percent, though they pared some losses following a tweet from a CNBC reporter that the White House said it was not aware of a change in Liu’s plans.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.31 percent while Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.11 percent.
