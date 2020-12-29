Market Global stocks, oil lead risk rally on U.S. stimulus hopes Updated : December 29, 2020 03:26 PM IST The MSCI World Index was up 0.3 percent at 0751 GMT, extending recent gains after gains in Asia. The FTSE 100 rose 1.5 percent in early deals, on course for its fourth straight day of gains. U.S. stock futures also point to a 0.5 percent higher open on Wall Street later in the day. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply