Market Global stocks mixed as investors watch for US vote outcome Updated : January 06, 2021 03:19 PM IST U.S. futures were lower on Wednesday, with the contract for the S&P 500 down 0.7 percent and the future for the Dow industrials 0.1 percent lower. Germany's DAX edged 0.1 percent higher to 13,661.65 and the CAC 40 in Paris also picked up 0.1 percent to 5,571.54. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.4 percent to 27,055.94 and the Kospi in South Korea lost 0.8 percent to 2,968.21. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply