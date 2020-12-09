Market Global stocks hit fresh record peak, sterling eyes Brexit talks Updated : December 09, 2020 04:53 PM IST MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose to a record 635.65, up 0.3 percent. European stocks reached nine-month highs as they opened up 0.65 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 percent overnight, touching a record high. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.