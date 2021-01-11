Market Global stocks down from record highs as COVID-19 cases top 90 million Updated : January 11, 2021 03:40 PM IST Germany's DAX lost 0.75 percent, Britain's FTSE 100, Italy's FTSE MIB, and France's CAC 40 fell about half a percent each, and Spain's IBEX fell 0.1 percent MSCI's All Country World index, was down 0.2 percent, just off Friday's record high. Futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.6 percent from record highs, after gaining 1.8 percent last week. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply