Global stocks down from record highs as COVID-19 cases top 90 million

Updated : January 11, 2021 03:40 PM IST

Germany's DAX lost 0.75 percent, Britain's FTSE 100, Italy's FTSE MIB, and France's CAC 40 fell about half a percent each, and Spain's IBEX fell 0.1 percent
MSCI's All Country World index, was down 0.2 percent, just off Friday's record high.
Futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.6 percent from record highs, after gaining 1.8 percent last week.
