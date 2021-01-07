Market Global stocks climb, bonds fall after Democrats win Senate Updated : January 07, 2021 03:54 PM IST Europe's Euro STOXX 600 gained 0.3 percent, with indexes in Frankfurt and Paris up 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent respectively. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in almost 50 countries, rose 0.3 percent. S&P 500 futures rose 0.6 percent as order was restored and Congress returned to work. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply