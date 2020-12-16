Market Global stocks advance after stimulus talks lift Wall Street Updated : December 16, 2020 02:46 PM IST Britain's FTSE surged 1.3 percent to 6,595.07, while Germany's DAX added 1.2 percent to 13,527.20. The future for the S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent and the future for the Dow industrials was up 0.2 percent. In Asian trading, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.3 percent to 26,757.40. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.