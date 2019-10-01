Global shares steady, investors pin hopes on US-China talks
Updated : October 01, 2019 08:27 AM IST
Global share prices ticked up on Tuesday as some investors clung to hopes that China and the United States could work towards reaching a deal on trade and other issues in the fourth quarter.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6 percent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.11 percent.
US stock futures rose 0.16 percent in Asia, a day after the S&P 500 gained 0.50 percent.
