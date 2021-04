Global markets witness weakness due to COVID-19 jitters

The market is witnessing weakness because of COVID-19 jitters, not just in India and in the US but more so in Europe as well. It was September 16, 2020, when the COVID-19 cases peaked at 98,000 a day in India. The latest number stands at about 47,000.

The worry is that the cases are rising in a pretty alarming fashion. The newsflow from Europe has also deteriorated in the past few days as many of the large cities in Europe still remain under lockdown.

To combat this, the countries are trying their best to accelerate these vaccination programmes quite rapidly. So the medium-term to slightly longer-term still remains upbeat despite what is being seen in the near-term in terms of these COVID jitters coming back.