  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Global Markets: Stocks on edge as Brexit talks teeter on the brink

Updated : December 18, 2020 03:01 PM IST

All three major U.S. stock indexes, the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P500, ended at record highs on Thursday on optimism about a coronavirus stimulus bill.
Asian shares slipped on Friday after Reuters reported that the United States is set to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist later in the day.
European shares were mixed early on Friday, capping the last full trading week of the year with investors still on edge over a Brexit trade deal and U.S. stimulus package.
Global Markets: Stocks on edge as Brexit talks teeter on the brink

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat but at record close; up over 1.5% for the week

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat but at record close; up over 1.5% for the week

Finablr sold to Israeli-UAE consortium for $1: Report

Finablr sold to Israeli-UAE consortium for $1: Report

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls near Rs 50,300 level; Silver dips 1%; Buy on dips, analysts suggest

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls near Rs 50,300 level; Silver dips 1%; Buy on dips, analysts suggest

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement