Market Global Markets: Stocks on edge as Brexit talks teeter on the brink Updated : December 18, 2020 03:01 PM IST All three major U.S. stock indexes, the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P500, ended at record highs on Thursday on optimism about a coronavirus stimulus bill. Asian shares slipped on Friday after Reuters reported that the United States is set to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist later in the day. European shares were mixed early on Friday, capping the last full trading week of the year with investors still on edge over a Brexit trade deal and U.S. stimulus package.