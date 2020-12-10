Market Global Markets: ECB to go easy; Brexit goes sour Updated : December 10, 2020 04:42 PM IST In Asian trading, MSCI's broadest index for the region eased 0.4 percent, with Japan's Nikkei ending 0.2 percent lower. S&P 500 futures were 0.1 percent higher after the Nasdaq dropped 2 percent on Wednesday. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat, though London's FTSE 100 did score its eighth straight gain as the Brexit uncertainty pushed the pound down 0.7 percent to $1.33 and 90.86 pence per euro. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.