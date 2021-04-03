Global Markets: Dollar, US Treasuries edge higher on strong US labour report Updated : April 03, 2021 11:02 AM IST Stocks rose on Wall Street on Thursday, with the S&P 500 index hitting a fresh peak as it scaled the 4,000 mark. The dollar index rose 0.127 percent, with the euro down 0.14 percent to $1.1759. Spot gold prices fell 0.08 percent to $1,728.84 an ounce. Published : April 03, 2021 10:25 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply