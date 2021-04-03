  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Global Markets: Dollar, US Treasuries edge higher on strong US labour report

Updated : April 03, 2021 11:02 AM IST

Stocks rose on Wall Street on Thursday, with the S&P 500 index hitting a fresh peak as it scaled the 4,000 mark.
The dollar index rose 0.127 percent, with the euro down 0.14 percent to $1.1759.
Spot gold prices fell 0.08 percent to $1,728.84 an ounce.
Global Markets: Dollar, US Treasuries edge higher on strong US labour report
Published : April 03, 2021 10:25 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Bajaj Auto's sales drop 1.6 percent in March

Bajaj Auto's sales drop 1.6 percent in March

Govt, RBI defer several key rules scheduled for implementation starting April 1

Govt, RBI defer several key rules scheduled for implementation starting April 1

This Bihar farmer is growing world's most expensive vegetable that costs Rs 1 lakh a kg

This Bihar farmer is growing world's most expensive vegetable that costs Rs 1 lakh a kg

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement