Global market conditions impacted Paytm IPO, says Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm Co-Founder has blamed global market conditions for his company’s poor primary listing debut. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the Co-Founder of One97 Communications Ltd, which owns Paytm, said Paytm’s IPO listed at a time when global markets were already risk-averse due to a confluence of factors, which then affected the IPO’s performance.

“Globally, we probably went in at a time when QE, free money and many other parameters brought a little spook out of the market. South American companies are over 70 percent down. That's not the reason completely. That's a macro reason,” Sharma said at the IAMAI’s India Digital Summit 2022, while talking to Sequoia Capital Managing Director Rajan Anandan.

Sharma added that Paytm’s business performance has been improving and has a strong outlook, especially with revenues from the payment service and increasing credit business.

“The success of Paytm will depend on what we do with monetisation led by financial services. Payment is a revenue line item which is growing massively. This quarter we are talking about $100 million revenue from payments, which is like a sizeable revenue,” Sharma added.

The contribution from payment services continues to be in the double digits for Paytm, with Sharma adding that the growth forecast for the segment is pegged at 50-60 percent YoY. He added that quarterly revenue from payments clocked in at $140 million, if merchant services were included.

Sharma also added that Paytm was now processing more loans than Bajaj Finance, one of the leading names in the loan segment of the market. “For our credit business, we should be benchmarked against only one guy and that is Bajaj (Finance). We (Paytm) should be looked at for the scale we deliver in terms of total loans, value of loans, and quality of loans,” he said.