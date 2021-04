Global investment firm KKR today announced the final close of KKR Asian Fund IV (the “Fund”), a US$15 billion fund focused on investments in private equity transactions across the Asia Pacific region. KKR will be investing approximately US$1.3 billion in capital alongside fund investors through the Firm and its employees’ commitments.

KKR launched its Asia Pacific platform in 2005, and today has over US$30 billion in assets under management in the region across strategies, including private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and credit. KKR’s Asia Pacific Private Equity portfolio currently includes investments in approximately 60 companies in 11 countries across the region.

Ming Lu, Head of KKR Asia Pacific said, “Over the last 16 years we have strategically built our Asia Pacific platform and diverse regional team to unlock what we believe are some of the most compelling investment opportunities in the world given Asia Pacific’s growth and dynamism”

According to the firm today’s announcement builds on the momentum across KKR’s Asia Pacific platform. In January, the Firm announced the final closings of its inaugural pan-regional infrastructure and real estate funds – the US$3.9 billion Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors Fund and the US$1.7 billion Asia Real Estate Partners Fund.

Hiro Hirano, Co-Head of Asia Pacific Private Equity at KKR, said, “The opportunity for private equity investment across the Asia Pacific is phenomenal. While each market is unique, the long-term fundamentals underpinning the region’s growth are consistent – the demand for consumption upgrades, a fast-growing middle class, rising urbanization, and technological disruption.”