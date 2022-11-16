Global Health shares list at 19% premium over issue price

On BSE, Global Health listed at Rs 398.2 apiece against the issue price of Rs 319-336. The stock started its trading journey at Rs 401 apiece on NSE — a 19.4 percent to the issue price.

Medanta operator Global Health made a strong debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Wednesday, listing at a premium over issue price to the upper end of the IPO price range. On BSE, Global Health listed at Rs 398.2 apiece against the issue price of Rs 319-336. The stock started its trading journey at Rs 401 apiece on NSE — a 19.4 percent to the issue price.

Global Health's IPO, to raise up to Rs 2,206 crore, started on November 3 and concluded on November 9 with a subscription of 9.6 times. Out of the total shares on offer, 50 percent were reserved for QIBs, 15 percent for high net worth investors and 35 percent for retail investors.

According to provisional exchange data, Global Health received bids for 44.8 crore share against the 4.7 crore shares on offer during the subscription period. The company is valued at a price-to-earnings multiple of 46 times its earnings for the year ended March 2022.

Currently, Global Health Ltd operates five hospitals in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Patna. Additionally, it operates six multi-specialty clinics at DLF Cybercity Gurugram, Delhi Airport, South Delhi, Darbhanga, and Patna. Another unit in Noida is under construction.

One of the largest private multi-specialty healthcare provider, the company is engaged in cardiology & cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics, liver transplant and kidney & urology.