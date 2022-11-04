Cross
    Global Health IPO ends Day 2 with 49% subscription

    By Sandeep Singh

    Medanta IPO: Potential investors can bid for Global Health shares under the IPO in a price range of Rs 319-336 in multiples of 44. Global Health shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on November 16.

    Global Health's IPO to raise up to Rs 2,206 crore secured 49 percent subscription on Friday, the second day of the bidding process. By 5 pm, the initial share sale of Global Health — the operator of Medanta hospitals — received bids for 2.3 crore share against the 4.7 crore shares on offer, according to provisional exchange data.

    The subscription window for the IPO will be open for one more day, between 10 am and 5 pm, on Monday, November 7.
    Global Health shares are likely to be listed on bourses BSE and NSE on November 16.
    Potential investors can bid for Global Health (Medanta) shares in a price range of Rs 319-336 in multiples of 44 — which makes one lot worth Rs 14,036-14,784.
    Out of the total IPO, 50 percent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional investors — or high net worth individuals — and 35 percent for retail investors.
    Reliance Securities assigned a 'subscribe' rating on the Global Health IPO, citing the company's strong clinical expertise, presence in top cities of larges states, and focus on research, academics and underserved areas with dense population.
    The company is valued at a price-to-earnings multiple of 46 times its earnings for the year ended March 2022.
    Meanwhile, the IPO of one Fusion Micro Finance is open for subscription.
