Global Health management says Temasek has no intention of exiting the company

The management of Global Healthcare, the parent of hospital chain Medanta said that Temasek, a key institutional investor will not be exiting the company just yet.

Temasek currently holds 19 percent stake in Global Healthcare.

The IPO will open for subscription on November 3. Price band for the same has been fixed at Rs 319 - Rs 336 per share.

The initial share sale is a combination of fresh issuance worth up to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale worth up to Rs 1,706 crore by existing shareholders.

Among the exiting shareholders include Carlyle, which holds around 20 percent stake in the company.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Medanta CEO Pankaj Sahni said the IPO will firm up the company's balance sheet and set up the company for future growth.

Sahni said that out of the Rs 500 crore that the company will raise, it will use Rs 375 crore to repay loans taken for their projects in Lucknow and Patna.

Bids for Global Health will be allowed in lots of 44 — which means investors will have to shell out Rs 14,036-14,784 for each lot.

The company also aims to ramp up its bed capacity from 2,500 to over 3,500 by financial year 2025. The 2,500 beds are spread across its five hospitals that it operates. The upcoming sixth hospital in Noida will have 550 beds.