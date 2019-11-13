Global gold prices steady amid doubts over US-China trade deal as dollar firms
Updated : November 13, 2019 11:33 AM IST
Spot gold was trading at $1,458.59 per ounce by 0356 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $1,459.10 per ounce.
Silver rose 0.5 percent to $16.85 per ounce, and platinum gained 0.2 percent to $870.26.
