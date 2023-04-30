Global cues, Nifty 50 earnings likely to influence market in the week ahead

homemarket NewsGlobal cues, Nifty 50 earnings likely to influence market in the week ahead

Apr 30, 2023

In the upcoming week, the market will be awaiting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, scheduled to be announced on May 3, and the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its interest rate decision on May 4. 

US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, global markets trends and earnings are likely to impact the domestic equity markets in the coming week. Movement in the global crude oil, US bonds yields and the dollar index will also remain in focus during the truncated week.

Foreign funds' trading activity, monthly automobile sales data would also remain in focus. Indian equity market will remain closed on Monday on account of 'Maharashtra Day'.
Also Read: Central Bank of India Q4 profit surges 84% to Rs 571 crore
In the domestic market, March quarter earnings and auto sales numbers will remain in focus. Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel, Titan, Hero MotoCorp Adani Green, Bharat Forge, TVS and HDFC Ltd are some of the companies that will announce their financial results in the coming week.
The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for manufacturing and services sector will also influence trading in the market.
In the week ended April 28, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 rose more than 2.5 percent each to post biggest weekly gain in nine months.
Also Read: RBL Bank Q4 net profit rises 37% to Rs 271 crore
