Global cues, Nifty 50 earnings likely to influence market in the week ahead

By Asmita Pant  Apr 30, 2023 2:31:33 PM IST (Published)

In the upcoming week, the market will be awaiting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, scheduled to be announced on May 3, and the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its interest rate decision on May 4. 

US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, global markets trends and earnings are likely to impact the domestic equity markets in the coming week. Movement in the global crude oil, US bonds yields and the dollar index will also remain in focus during the truncated week.

Foreign funds' trading activity, monthly automobile sales data would also remain in focus. Indian equity market will remain closed on Monday on account of 'Maharashtra Day'.
In the upcoming week, the market will be awaiting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, scheduled to be announced on May 3, and the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its interest rate decision on May 4.
